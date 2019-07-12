Delayed monsoon rainfall to adversely impact agri input companies hard

The near three-week delay in the onset of rainfall this monsoon season is likely to hit farm input hard, with estimated high single-digit growth in their margins in the current year.

Triggered by the drought in western and southern India, both farm and cultivators have changed their strategy to remain afloat in the business.

While farmers have started testing seeds, fertilisers and agro-chemicals in small areas for success before using them in large farms, agri input have started luring farmers with extended credit and 'buy back; to push their brands.

"Given the onset of a weak spell of monsoon which has deferred crop sowing, the domestic agrochemical segment is expected to post single-digit growth. Crop sowing deferment is expected to result in volume contraction in the fertiliser segment. Margins for both the agrochemical and fertiliser companies are expected to be stable given the normalizing raw material prices," said Rohan Gupta, an analyst with Edelweiss Securities.

Companies with export business, however, are expecting to compensate the decline in sales in one geography with an upsurge elsewhere. Some, like UPL, Sharda Cropchem and Rallis India are expected to clock a top line growth of 81-10 per cent based on favourable climatic conditions in Europe and Latin America.

The recent hikes in minimum support price (MSP), coupled with government intent to double farm incomes is likely to bode well in driving farmers' income. Schemes launched by the central and state governments, particularly direct income support, may drive up agri input consumption.

"A pick-up in the global agrochemical cycle and strong order books bode well for contract, research and manufacturing services (CRAMS) players like PI industries and SRF. However, with valuation of CRAMS players having run-up, domestic formulation companies such as Dhanuka Agritech offer a favourable risk-reward," said Gupta.

"Delay in onset of monsoon is a point of concern as it delayed sowing. But, good rainfall in July till date is expected to reduce shortfall in rain and stimulate demand for agro chemicals products," said Pankaj Kumar, an analyst with Kotak Securities.

Meanwhile, farmers and input companies have changed their strategies to remain afloat in the business following severe crop damage reported in the western and southern Indian states due to drought last year.

Unlike random bulk quantity orders in the past, farmers have now started testing use of seeds, fertilisers and agro chemicals in small area before placing large orders.

"In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Rallis, Adama, Nagarjuna, Swal and Crystal are offering higher credit periods while PI Industries, Bayer, Dhanuka and BASF offer lower payment timelines. Rallis is also offering lucrative cash discounts for prompt payments and willing to take back products even before 120 days," said Prashant Biyani, an analyst with Prabhudas Lilladher.

Large quantities of kharif and rabi crops were reported to have been damaged in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana due to drought last year. Some major agriculture producing zones in Gujarat and Tamil Nadu were also impacted due to uneven distribution of rainfall last monsoon.

To eradicate risk, therefore, farmers have started adopting modern techniques with quick shift in crop sowing which suits the climatic condition for better prosperity.

With cotton seeds sale is almost complete, the delayed rainfalls poses threat of thrips and whitefly outbreaks.