Monsoon revival improves reservoir levels by over 30 per cent in a week

A sharp improvement in rainfall since the last week of June reduced the overall shortfall to just 12 per cent and improved water storage in around 91 reservoirs across India, particularly those in Maharashtra.

However, rainfall deficiency could again widen as the is expected to go for a break in central and western India for the next few weeks, before again gaining strength in late July.

According to Central Water Commission (CWC), water level in 91-odd reservoirs across the country was 35.10 Billion Cubic Meters (BCM) as on July 11, which is 5.69 per cent less than the storage level during the same period last year.

In early July, this level was 26.94 BCM, which was almost 17.31 BCM less than the corresponding period of 2018.

Clearly, the improvement in rains has pushed up the levels, but the big question remains whether it can be sustained if the rains go for a break.

Till July 11, India received 230 millimeters of rainfall which was 12 per cent less than normal.

So far in this season that started in June despite the pick-up in rains, around 53 per cent districts in the country have received deficient rainfall in this season which is worst since 2014, when till July 09, around 70 per cent of the country had received below normal rains.

The shortfall is more than 30 per cent in Marathwada, Telangana, Rayalseema, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh along with some parts of East India and much of it has to do with delayed onset of the rains in June.

The monsoon entered the country late this year and thereafter too its progress in June was hampered by cyclone, ‘VAYU’ that sucked up much of its strength.

As a result of the delayed progress of monsoon, sowing of kharif crops too suffered and till July 05, the acreage was almost 27 per cent lower than the average acreage of last five years during the same period and 37 per cent less than last year’s acreage.

Meanwhile, the pick-up in rains might go for a lull in the next few weeks. agency, Reuters in a report filed today said that India may receive below-average rainfall in the next two weeks with a large deficit in the soybean and cotton growing central and western regions.

Quoting an unnamed met department official, Reuters said weather models are showing deficiency in rainfall over central and western India in next two weeks.

"The northeast and foothills of Himalaya could get good rainfall," the official said.

Private weather forecasting agency, Skymet Managing Director Jatin Singh in a blogpost said that a break monsoon conditions could commence after July 15.