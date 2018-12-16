Delhi HC dismisses Vodafone plea for tax refund of over Rs 47.59 billion

-
The Delhi High Court has dismissed Vodafone's plea seeking directions to the Income Tax Department to expeditiously process its claim for refund of over Rs 47.59 billion in respect of returns filed for the assessment years (AYs) 2014-15 to 2017-18.
The Bench declined to grant any relief, saying there was merit in the tax department's argument that substantial outstanding demand was pending against the company and there was likelihood of more demands being made after the assessment for the AYs in question were scrutinised.
