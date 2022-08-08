JUST IN
Dhanlaxmi Bank posts Q1 net loss of Rs 26 cr on higher expenses, provisions
City Union Bank Q1 net rises 30% to Rs 225 cr; asset quality improves
Nalco's Q1 net profit rises 61% to Rs 558 crore, revenue jumps 53%
Q1 results: Strong revenue growth lifts Bharti Airtel's profit sixfold
Indian Hotels posts consolidated PAT of Rs 170 cr in Q1 amid rise in demand
Top headlines: Airtel Q1 net soars 466%; equity MFs' July inflow drops 43%
Bharti Airtel Q1 results: Net profit soars 466%; ARPU rises to Rs 183
Adani Ports Q1 net drops 17% to Rs 1,092 cr; total income rises marginally
IOC, HPCL, BPCL post Rs 18k-cr combined loss in Q1 on holding fuel prices
BPCL Q1 net loss at Rs 6,291 cr on holding fuel prices despite rise in cost
You are here: Home » Companies » Results
Dhanlaxmi Bank posts Q1 net loss of Rs 26 cr on higher expenses, provisions
Business Standard

Delhivery Q1 results: Net loss widens to Rs 399 cr; total income rises 32%

The firm's total income rose 32% to Rs 1,795 crore in Q1FY23

Topics
Delhivery

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Delhivery was, till recently, planning to launch an IPO, but experts believe those plans would be put on the backburner

Logistics firm Delhivery on Monday reported widening of its net loss to Rs 399 crore for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. It reported net loss of Rs 130 crore in the year-ago period.

The firm's total income rose 32% to Rs 1,795 crore in Q1FY23 as compared to Rs 1,364 crore in Q1FY22.

On Monday, the company's scrip on BSE closed 1.2% higher at Rs 641.50.
Read our full coverage on Delhivery

First Published: Mon, August 08 2022. 22:56 IST

`
.