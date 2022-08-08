Delhivery Q1 results: Net loss widens to Rs 399 cr; total income rises 32%

Logistics firm on Monday reported widening of its net loss to Rs 399 crore for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. It reported net loss of Rs 130 crore in the year-ago period.

The firm's total income rose 32% to Rs 1,795 crore in Q1FY23 as compared to Rs 1,364 crore in Q1FY22.

On Monday, the company's scrip on BSE closed 1.2% higher at Rs 641.50.