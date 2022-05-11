Delhivery raises Rs 2,346 cr from anchor investors as IPO opens today

Logistics major on Tuesday raised Rs 2,346 crore from 64 anchor investors. The Gurugram-based firm allotted nearly 48.2 million shares at Rs 487 apiece, the upper end of its IPO price band. Sources said the anchor book saw nearly 10 times more demand than the shares on offer.

Amansa, Goldman Sachs, Aberdeen, Tiger Global, Schroder, and Baillie Gifford were among the anchor investors who got an allotment.

Seven domestic mutual funds (MF) invested through 15 different schemes. The allotment made to them formed 30 per cent of the anchor book. SBI MF and HDFC MF were among the domestic funds which got an allotment.

Delhivery’s IPO size is Rs 5,235 crore, the second-biggest after LIC this year. The price band for the IPO is Rs 462 to Rs 487 per share. At the top-end, will have a market cap of Rs 35,284 crore on a post-diluted basis.

The company's IPO opens on Wednesday and closes on Friday.

is looking to raise Rs 4,000 crore of fresh capital through the IPO. The remaining Rs 1,235 crore will be an offer for sale (OFS) for investors, which includes private equity firms Carlyle and Softbank.

Delhivery plans to raise Rs 2,000 crore of issue proceeds for funding organic growth initiatives such as scaling up existing and adjacent business lines. It will use Rs 1,000 crore proceeds for funding inorganic growth. In the past five years, the company has undertaken over half a dozen strategic alliances and acquisitions to spur growth.

Delhivery has a total addressable market (TAM) of over $300 billion. However, its market share is only half a per cent, underscoring the largely untapped opportunity.

At present, India’s logistic market is large and highly fragmented. The boom in the digital and e-commerce sector is expected to underpin the growth in this sector. India’s per capita direct logistics spend is only $150 per dollar compared to $4,460 in the US and $1,050 in China, as per the company’s investor presentation.