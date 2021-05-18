Delivery of 420k residential units may be delayed: Anarock report

-
ALSO READ
Decade on, wait for a roof still far cry for Jaypee Infratech homebuyers
Acquisitions, launch pipeline offer Godrej Properties revenue visibility
House that: Anarock says home sales up 29% in March qtr, JLL finds down 7%
Residential property prices fell most in Indian cities: Knight Frank Report
Retirement homes: A haven for those too old to work, too young to die
-
Over 422,000 residential units that are scheduled to be completed by the end of 2021 across the top seven cities could face delays because of the second wave of the pandemic, said a report by Anarock Property Consultants.
Of the total, the Delhi National Capital Region (Delhi-NCR) accounts for 28 per cent of units, followed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region with 26 per cent, and Pune region with 18 per cent share, the report said.
Seventy-two per cent of the homes to be delivered by year-end have already been sold. “If the fallout of the second Covid-19 wave does not impact construction activity again, the top seven cities will have around 118,000 homes available for purchase by year-end,” the report said. Of the total homes to be delivered, 40 per cent (around 169,000 units if completed) are in the affordable segment, priced Rs 40 lakh, 35 per cent (148,000 units) are in the mid-segment, priced Rs 40-80 lakh.
Anuj Puri, chairman of Anarock Property Consultants, said, “All the top cities have been affected, and it is likely that a part of these project deliveries will be pushed to 2022.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU