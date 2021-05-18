Delivery of 420k residential units may be delayed: Anarock report

Over 422,000 residential un­its that are scheduled to be completed by the end of 2021 across the top seven cities could face delays because of the second wave of the pandemic, said a report by Ana­rock Property Consu­ltants.

Of the total, the Delhi National Capital Region (Delhi-NCR) accounts for 28 per cent of units, followed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region with 26 per cent, and Pune region with 18 per cent share, the report said.

Seventy-two per cent of the homes to be delivered by year-end have already been sold. “If the fallout of the second Covid-19 wave does not impact construction activity again, the top seven cities will have around 118,000 homes available for purchase by year-end,” the report said. Of the total homes to be delivered, 40 per cent (around 169,000 units if co­m­pleted) are in the affordable segment, priced Rs 40 lakh, 35 per cent (148,­000 units) are in the mid-segment, priced Rs 40-80 lakh.

Anuj Puri, chairman of An­a­rock Property Consu­lt­ants, said, “All the top cities have been affected, and it is likely that a part of these project deliveries will be pushed to 2022.”



