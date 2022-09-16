JUST IN
Business Standard

Restructuring at Ola Electric likely to take away 200 engineering jobs

Aim is to minimize redundancy and centralise operations, says company

Topics
Ola | Ola Electric Mobility | Electric Vehicles

Peerzada Abrar  |  Bengaluru 

Ola
Ola Electric recently announced that it is reimagining Ola Futurefactory into an EV hub, which will create 1 million cars, 10 million 2Ws and 100 GWh of cells a year in a single site

Ola may cut nearly 200 engineering jobs as part a major restructuring exercise in its electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ola Electric, sources said.

First Published: Fri, September 16 2022. 19:41 IST

