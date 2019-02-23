Deloitte announces global initiative in India to empower 10 million females

on Saturday announced the launch of its global initiative ‘WorldClass’ in India, which aims to support 10 million girls and women by 2030 through education and skills development. For this purpose, it will also align with organisations such as Katha and Pratham.

Globally, WorldClass initiative seeks to prepare 50 million people to be better equipped for the future of work, in-line with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), it said in a statement here.

Deloitte’s in India will focus on improving girls’ retention rate in school, higher educational outcomes, and skills development for women to access employment.

Across India, almost 40% of girls aged 15-18 years drop out of school and college, and only 26% of women are employed.

Punit Renjen, Global CEO, Deloitte, said, “Our goal with WorldClass is to empower 50 million people globally by 2030, by providing them access to the education and skills required to find meaningful work in the new economy."

He said the world is on the brink of a seismic shift with the emergence of the Industry 4.0 wave, and to thrive in it, we must work together so that no one is left behind. End