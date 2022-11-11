Deloitte expands pact with Google Cloud to double down its specialisations

Global accounting and consulting major is expanding its partnership with to introduce new industry solutions while doubling on its specializations, the company announced on Friday.

The two firms will help clients across industries innovate and implement technology at scale. The new solutions would include Real-Time Associate Productivity – to allow retailers to maximise their store team’s impact, Accelerator to create trusted cloud platforms for financial exchanges, and Candidate360 to identify powerful insights in higher education.

“ and Google Cloud today announced the most significant expansion of their alliance to date, combining Deloitte’s deep industry and domain knowledge and modern software engineering capabilities with Google Cloud’s market-leading technology to continuously build and evolve industry-leading cloud solutions,” Google Cloud said in a press release.

Deloitte is increasing investments in its global Google Cloud capabilities by committing to train and certify several cloud, AI, and security professionals around the globe to address market opportunities.

“We are seeing unprecedented demand for Google Cloud from global enterprises, which require the technical expertise, industry knowledge, and services capacity to effectively implement their cloud agendas,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, corporate vice president of global ecosystem and channels at Google Cloud.

“By strengthening our alliance with Deloitte, we are substantially increasing the professional services resources available to these large, complex organizations, helping them maximise value from their cloud investments and solve the most pressing challenges within their industries,” Ichhpurani said.

Deloitte provides audit and assurance, tax and legal, consulting, financial advisory, and risk advisory services to most of the Fortune Global 500 and thousands of private . The partnership will also help Deloitte double down its specializations, which include cloud migration, data analytics, data management, infrastructure, machine learning, SAP, and security.

The two organisations will co-invest in joint solutions and end-to-end managed services for security operations, cyber analytics, and zero trust, and will help joint clients securely adopt multi-cloud strategies.

“Our work together in shaping markets and engineering cutting-edge solutions has already made an incredible impact on our clients and their businesses. The expansion of our alliance and our global Google Cloud practice further solidifies our commitment to bringing Google Cloud technologies to organizations in all industries and sectors,” said Matt Lacey, Deloitte’s global chief commercial officer for the Google relationship.

Leaders from both Deloitte and Google Cloud will utilise modern software engineering principles to develop next-generation functionality, automation, and interoperability for immediate impact and foundations to build upon.