Demand for freshers to go up 7% points in current quarter: Teamlease

Easing of restrictions on economic activity coupled with increasing focus on ramping up operations and sales by businesses is having a positive impact on of freshers states Employment Outlook (July- Sept, 2021). According to the report, the intent to hire freshers has increased by 7 per cent in the current quarter.

The euphoria is not just restricted to entry-level talent. The intent to hire at junior levels is also on a positive trajectory, indicating Q2 will be dominated by volume In fact, from a hierarchal perspective, while the growth rate of intent to hire freshers is the highest, with a 32 per cent point rise, it is the junior level that is leading in terms of overall intent to recruit.

Rituparna Chakraborty, Co-Founder & Executive Vice president, Services, said, “Most of the industries seem to have overcome the impact of second wave and are moving towards growth. In fact, the focus of industries on profiles that are at the execution level is an indication that businesses have got their strategy as well as plan in place and this trend of positive momentum is here to stay.”

Employment Outlook Report is a forward looking study reflecting the hiring sentiment across 14 cities and 21 sectors like educational services, information technology, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, ecommerce & technology start-ups, financial services, manufacturing, engineering & infrastructure, knowledge process outsourcing, BPO/ITES, telecommunications, fast moving consumer goods, retail (essential), logistics, agriculture & agrochemicals, power & energy, construction & real estate, retail [non-essential], consulting, marketing & advertising, fast moving consumer durables, media & entertainment.

Though the growth percentage is not as high as the previous quarter the intent to hire is positive. There is a 4 per cent point rise in the intent to hire in the current quarter compared to last quarter. It has moved from 34 per cent point in April-June 2021 to 38 per cent point for the period July-Sept 2021. Apart from the Americas, India is the only market that has indicated a 4 per cent point growth in hiring intent.

The positivity in the intent is largely dominated by Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Information Technology, Educational Services, Ecommerce & Technology Start-ups, Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Agriculture & Agrochemicals, Retail [Essential], Logistics and Manufacturing, Engineering & Infra.

With regard to geography, metros with hiring intent as high as 49 per cent point and an 8 per cent point growth compared to last quarter seems to be taking the lead. The only laggard is the rural areas which has registered a 2 per cent point drop in intent to hire. And amongst cities, Bangalore continues to take the pole position with 8 per cent point increase in the intent to hire. The other cities that will contribute to the positive hiring sentiments are Delhi, Hyderabad, Chandigarh and Mumbai. The cities wherein there is a drop in hiring intent are Coimbatore and Indore. Though marginal there is a 3 per cent point drop in intent to hire in both the cities.