We can bring in huge benefits for Indian farmers, says Flipkart CEO
Business Standard

Demand set to reach last year's levels by Q3 or Q4 in some sectors

In others, it's too early to predict; while in some, once pent-up demand has been satisfied, it could fall again

Surajeet Das Gupta Arnab Dutta Ishita Ayan Dutt & Shally Mohile  |  New Delhi | Kolkata | Mumbai 

When will demand for companies reach last year’s or pre-Covid19 levels? For many sectors, it is too early to predict but in steel, cement, aluminum, fertilisers, tractors, two-wheelers, beverages and carbonated drinks, tyres and FMCG, demand could be back to near normal levels by the third or the fourth quarter of the financial year, or even earlier. For some, this revival could be across all segments of their businesses.

For others, it will be only in some segments such as tyres, which is seeing some uptake but only in replacement. Demand for replacement tyres from ...

First Published: Sun, June 07 2020. 21:28 IST

