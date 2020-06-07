We should see relief rally sustain, though with interruptions: S Mukherjea

Last week was almost a one-way street for the markets, which even took Moody’s India downgrade in their stride.

SAURABH MUKHERJEA, founder and chief investment officer of Marcellus Investment Managers, tells Puneet Wadhwa that as a strategy, the focus is not valuations, but companies with clean accounts that sell essential products to 1.3 billion Indians and have immense entry barriers. Edited excerpts: Is the worst over for the Indian equity market? Given the overreaction to the Covid-19-related panic in the three months ended March 2020, it was inevitable that the Indian ...