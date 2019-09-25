Demonstrate value to net the consumer: Avery Dennison's Pankaj Bhardwaj

Intelligent labelling can provide effective and quick solutions for engaging customers, managing inventories and preventing counterfeiting, Bhardwaj tells Shubhomoy Sikdar What are the possibilities digital technologies have opened up when it comes to product package labelling? Consumers adopting technology thanks to smartphone penetration and the government’s push for a digitised economy are creating many opportunities. Intelligent labels is one such opportunity.

There are multiple applications of those. Say you are a wine connoisseur and you want to know about the entire ...