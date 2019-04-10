Deposit growth, asset quality trend key concerns for HDFC Bank

The HDFC Bank stock corrected by over two per cent after global investment firm KKR sold shares of the bank at a price band of Rs 2,219–2,287. At the lower end, this works to about three per cent discount to Tuesday’s closing price of Rs 2,287 apiece.

Therefore, experts say Wednesday’s stock action seen in HDFC Bank is more a reflection of KKR’s sale price. Meanwhile, the bank is also in the process of raising Rs 50,000 crore of capital through a mix of debt instruments over the next 12 months. While finer details of the fund infusion aren’t known, ...