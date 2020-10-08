Depositors wait for dues with Sahara Group companies under lens

Vilas Kumar (name changed), a former employee of Sahara, was asked to deposit Rs 2 lakh in a group scheme called QShop, while he was in employment. When his deposit certificate came, his name was printed correctly but it had a different address.

Despite several reminders to change the address in the certificate, the error was never rectified. After he was laid off from the Sahara group, Kumar has been running from pillar to post to get his money back from his former employer. There has been no communication from the company. “There are many such investors who are not getting ...