Despite favourable rural conditions, Emami's Q1 volume growth disappoints

The stock of consumer goods conglomerate Emami was one of the biggest losers among companies in the segment on Wednesday, shedding four per cent as the June quarter results missed analyst expectations. The company reported 14 per cent growth in revenue to a little over Rs 6.1 billion, lower than the consensus estimate of Rs 6.3 billion.

Overall volume growth at 16 per cent was less than analyst expectations of 20-plus per cent, given the low base of the year-before quarter. Revenue was also expected to be higher. The company had reported a sales decline of 16 per cent in the the same ...