Emami set to enter Iran and scouting for partners amid US sanction worries

Emami is set to enter Iran and is scouting for partners there to begin operations at a time when the country may come under stress on account of impending US sanctions. The company is in talks with five enterprises in Iran and may set up a manufacturing plant to cater to the local market.

Products rolled out of this plant will be regionalised. Initially, it will focus primarily on the skin and haircare segment and entry into other categories will be based on the performance of these two segments. “We are planning to enter Iran by the end of this year, and from the ...