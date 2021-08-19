Despite India's poor track record, Tata takes a gamble on semiconductors

Last week, Tata group Chairman N Chandrasekaran created a stir when he announced that the salt-to-automobiles conglomerate may enter the semiconductor business. This is certainly a courageous step given India’s unsuccessful trysts with the industry (see table).

But when a conglomerate of the size and stature of the Tata group makes an announcement to this effect, it needs to be taken seriously. It is the first big Indian corporate house to enter this business and has taken preliminary steps to get going. “The group is roping in the best talent in the semiconductor business ...