Despite rebound, airline stocks to underperform; investors advised caution

Aviation stocks - SpiceJet and InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) - have rebounded by 7-23 per cent since their lows in March. The gains came on the back of a market rally, expectations of a relief package by the government, falling crude oil prices and renegotiation of lease rentals.

Investors, however, should be cautious given a weak outlook for FY21 and higher fixed cost structure of the airline industry. Recently, global aviation consultant CAPA indicated that domestic passenger volume could fall by 40 per cent in FY21 to 80-90 million with a similar fall in international passenger ...