Despite slowdown, Japan's Suzuki Motor expects India to drive sales

Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC), Japan’s fourth largest carmaker is heavily banking on a recovery in Indian market to fulfil its record sales target of 4.8 million Yen by FY25.

SMC is the parent company of India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki, which is also the single largest volume generator for the Japanese giant. India generates more than twice the volume generated by SMC’s home market Japan.

Suzuki also said that it intends to be aggressive in electrification of its cars in India, marking a stance in the change. Maruti had earlier decided to put its electric vehicle plans on the back burner even as most other passenger vehicle makers are going full throttle with their plans, nudged by the government’s policy push.

The company instead focus on other alternative technologies, including compressed natural gas (CNG) and hybrid, to reduce the overall carbon footprint to meet advance emission norms.

“In India, Suzuki will take the initiative in promoting electrification required by society in response to environmental issues in India, and maintain market share of more than 50 per cent in passenger car segment,” Suzuki said in a presentation to its investors.

In its presentation, the Japanese carmaker said that it intends to sell 3.7 million units by end of 2025. Of this, Asia the company expects Asia to contribute 2.5 million units or 67.5 per cent of its global volumes. Going by the trend of India producing 50 per cent of its volumes, it expects India to produce 1.85 million units by 2025.

In FY20, India’s share in the Japanese giant’s worldwide automotive sales ended at 50.35 per cent reporting sales of 1.43 million units, while in FY 19 it was 52.72 per cent.

Suzuki said that in the Indian market it intends to increase number of outlets in rural areas, increase sales of CNG cars and strengthen the SUV segment in which Korean giant Hyundai’s Indai unit has over taken it in terms of market share.

It will also deepen its partnership with Toyota to develop hybrid vehicle and develop an electric vehicle platform

The impact of India is much visible in the company’s fortunes that SMC attributed the drop in its operating income to the slump in India sales, and the impact of Covid-19 in India’s market. India’s automobile market was finishing up one of its worst years ever when the pandemic struck, forcing a lockdown. Auto sales dropped to zero in April.

Enthused by the potential of the Indian market, Osamu Suzuki, chairman, Suzuki Motor had announced in 2018 that the company expects annual sales in India to grow to 10 million vehicles by 2030, with Suzuki controlling half of the market. This led the automaker to invest in a new plant in Gujarat with a capacity of 750,000 vehicles a year. A second plant with a similar capacity was also planned in Gujarat, to grow Maruti Suzuki’s total capacity in India to 5 million vehicles a year.

However, it had to defer the plan as Indian market saw continuous decline in sales since 2019 with Covid-19 worsening fortunes.

India’s automotive sector has been facing headwinds for several quarters, and covid has only worsened it. Vehicle manufacturers have been witnessing a double-digit decline in sales from the second half of FY19 due to economic slowdown, higher insurance costs and an increase in vehicle prices due to transition to new safety and emission norms.