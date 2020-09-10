Despite volume uptick, Maruti's rally may fizzle out on multiple headwinds

Recovery in volumes over the last three months has put the stock of India’s largest passenger vehicle (PV) maker Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on an upward trend. While the stock has recovered 79 per cent from its lows in April, about a third of those gains have come in the last three months.

The swift recovery in the stock means that at current levels it is just 7 per cent shy of its 52-week highs. Led by the entry level segment, the steadily increasing wholesale volumes have been the key trigger. In August, the company posted a 15-17 per cent growth over July this year and the ...