Developer tools start-up Hasura raises $25 million in Series B funding

San Francisco and Bengaluru-based developer-focussed tooling products start-up Hasura has raised $25 million in Series B funding led by

The round also saw participation from existing investors Vertex Ventures, Nexus Venture Partners, Strive VC and SAP.iO Fund. The latest round brings the total funds raised by the startup to $36.5 million.

Hasura said it will utilise the fresh funding to accelerate its hiring and will invest in open source and commercial product development.

“We are very impressed by how developers have taken to Hasura and embraced the GraphQL approach to building applications. Particularly for front-end developers using technologies like React, Hasura makes it easy to connect applications to existing databases where all the data is without compromising on security and performance," said Gaurav Gupta, partner at "Hasura provides a lovely bridge for re-platforming applications to cloud-native approaches, so we see this approach being embraced by enterprise developers as well as front-end developers more and more.”

As part of this round, Gupta, who has worked in infrastructure and open-source like Splunk, Elastic, and Grafana in the past, joins Hasura's board.





The company also announced it has added GraphQL support for MySQL and early access support for SQL Server to its existing support for PostgreSQL.

"We want our users to be able to access that data instantly with Hasura’s secure, scalable data access infrastructure so adding support for MySQL and SQL Server was our obvious next step. It opens up huge potential for all the developers who need to access the vast amounts of data that lives in MySQL and SQL Server today,” said co-founder and CEO of the startup Tanmai Gopal, commenting on the upgrade.

Hasura was founded by Gopal and Rajoshi Ghosh in 2017. It raised around $10 million in Series A in February this year.

Other software as a service (SaaS)-based and tech startups of Indian origin too have raised funding this year. Postman, in June, secured $150 million in a Series C investment round led by Insight Partners, a global venture capital and private equity firm. The company said that the funding had taken the valuation of the company to $2 billion.