Mental health start-ups capitalise on pandemic-led demand for services

Globally, and especially in India, mental health has always had a taboo attached to it. However, the number of people dealing with stress, depression and anxiety, both due to work and health issues, has increased manifold since the lockdown.

Start-ups catering to this segment are capitalising on this opportunity and discovering new revenue streams by adopting a digital-first approach and establishing ties with corporate clients to roll out customised solutions. Take for example, the case of Mindhouse, a mental wellness start-up based in Gurugram. In March this year when the ...