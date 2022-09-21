JUST IN
Business Standard

DGCA orders SpiceJet to operate 50% of approved flights till Oct 29

On July 27, DGCA had capped SpiceJet flights for 8 weeks

Topics
SpiceJet | DGCA

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

The Delhi-bound SpiceJet airplane following its emergency landing after it caught fire mid-air, at Jai Prakash Narayan Airport, in Patna (Photo: PTI)
(Photo: PTI)

Aviation regulator DGCA on Wednesday said it will continue its 'enhanced surveillance' on SpiceJet, which originally came into effect on July 27.

The airline, which has been marred by a spate of technical snags, will continue operating half of its approved summer schedule till start of winter schedule, Directorate General of Civil Aviation said in its latest order.

On July 27, DGCA had capped SpiceJet flights for 8 weeks. DGCA said "as a matter of abundant caution, restrictions will be in force till Oct 29, 2022".
First Published: Wed, September 21 2022. 16:09 IST

