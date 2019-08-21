DHFL looks for a buyer, in talks with investors to sell majority stake

As part of its resolution plan to emerge from its loan defaults, the troubled Dewan Housing and Finance Corporation (DHFL) has proposed a conversion of lenders’ debt into equity for the acquisition of a 51 per cent stake in the company at a price of Rs 54 a share. Some of the banks in the consortium, however, are not comfortable about taking a majority stake in the company.

That is why talks are on with potential investors which include private equity fund AION Capital as to whether they would like to buy the entire stake and take over the running of the company. In its resolution ...