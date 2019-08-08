DHFL says it may not be able to fulfill its immediate debt payments

-
ALSO READ
Lenders to cash-starved DHFL likely to finalise resolution plan today
Lenders to initiate independent verification of crisis-hit DHFL's numbers
DHFL gains 7% on report of lenders willing to extend fresh line of credit
Lenders to crisis-hit DHFL lay down conditions for promoters
DHFL crisis: Lenders to meet Thursday to discuss resolution plan
-
Debt-laden shadow bank Dewan Housing Finance Corp Ltd (DHFL) on Thursday said it may not be able to fulfill its debt obligations due in the near future.
This comes days after the company said its creditors would not have to take any haircut on principal payments under its resolution plan.
DHFL, the fourth-biggest housing finance company in India, has roughly Rs 1 trillion ($14.15 billion) of debt and is in the process of seeking lender approval on a restructuring designed to help it ride out a liquidity crunch and restart its lending business.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU