Diabetes will be one of our key focus areas: AstraZeneca's Gagan Singh Bedi

British drugmaker AstraZeneca, which has committed to invest $90 million in India over five years, has set up Integrated Cardio Metabolic Centre in Kerala for holistic treatment of diabetes. Gagan Singh Bedi, managing director, AstraZeneca Pharma India, tells Samreen Ahmad that the company wants to set up such centres across the country.

The company which focuses on three key therapeutic areas, namely cardiovascular metabolism, oncology, and respiratory, has also created a strong pipeline of medicines for the India market. Edited excerpts: Is diabetes going to be ...