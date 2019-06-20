Diesel is not part of Renault's future India strategy, says CEO Bollore

Thierry Bollore, the 56-year-old chief executive officer of French automobile major Renault, who took charge after the arrest of Carlos Ghosn last year, was in India for the launch of its newest model Triber. During a media interaction, Bollore spoke to Arindam Majumder about the global auto sector, the firm’s strategy in India, and its relationship with partner Nissan.

Edited excerpts: In the past one year the market has gone through a massive slowdown. How do you see Renault’s prospects in this market? First, it’s only not the Indian market that is going through ...