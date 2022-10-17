This recession was anticipated, says TCS MD & CEO Rajesh Gopinathan

In an uncertain environment, the country’s largest information technology services firm (TCS) put in a strong performance with total contract value (TCV) of $8.1 billion in the second quarter of financial year 2022-23 (Q2FY23). Moreover, it crossed Rs 10,000 crore in profits. It appears as though Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Rajesh Gopinathan’s plans to rejig the company to bring more focus on clients are playing out well. In an interview with Shivani Shinde, he talks about the new structure and the continuing problem of attrition. Edited excerpts: