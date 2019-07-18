Digital breakthrough: Consumer durables brands finding ways to expand reach

E-commerce and the growing influence of digital on purchase behaviour for consumer durables is offering brands such as Prestige, Crompton & Greaves, Philips and several local and hyperlocal labels a new way to expand their footprint. By using the digital influencer route or working closely with local retailers to help first-time internet users discover and buy their brands.

While most brands are still taking baby steps in this space, this is where the future brands will be built believe experts. This marks a big shift. Time was when television and catchy jingles were how durables ...