Digital is the new blockbuster in B'town, studios shift to online marketing

Over the past few weeks, there has hardly been a digital mail box worth its subscriptions that has not received a rousing letter of protest against violence against women.

The letter by actor Taapsee Pannu, star of Thappad, a movie that deals with abuse and releases this week, is a marketing tactic. ‘Come stand with me and let us tell the world, Ek Thappad, Bas Itni si baat nahi hai! (One slap is no small matter) Pannu writes, using the familiar format of online petitions to make the case for her movie. And with a budget a fraction of what Bollywood marketers usually spend, the ...