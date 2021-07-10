Digital payments start-up Mobikwik nears filing for $300-million IPO

One Systems, the digital wallet and payments start-up, is preparing to file a draft prospectus for a Mumbai initial public offering that could raise about $300 million, people familiar with the matter said.

plans to lodge the listing documents with the Indian securities regulator as soon as the next few days, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.

It could seek a valuation of around $1 billion from the offering, according to the people.

The Gurugram-based company plans to raise about $250 million of fresh funds from the offering, while MobiKwik’s current backers are considering selling about $50 million of existing stock, the people said.