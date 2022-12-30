JUST IN
'Fluff of high valuations' has settled for firms: Padmaja Ruparel

Entrepreneurial expectations have become more realistic, says co-founder of India's largest group of angel investors

Topics
Q&A | Indian Angel Network | Angel investors

Aryaman Gupta 

Padmaja Ruparel
Padmaja Ruparel, co-founder of Indian Angel Network

Start-up entrepreneurs have become realistic and the "fluff of high valuations" has settled, says Padmaja Ruparel, co-founder of Indian Angel Network (IAN), India’s largest group of angel investors. IAN, which was founded in 2006, has invested Rs 900 crore in more than 200 companies and it has a market valuation of over $9 billion. IAN aims to invest Rs 5,000 crore and create 500,000 jobs by 2030, Ruparel told Aryaman Gupta in an interview.

First Published: Fri, December 30 2022. 10:30 IST

