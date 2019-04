Following the grounding of Jet Airways, a petition has been moved in the Delhi High Court, which seeks the court’s orders directing the Centre and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to adopt a prompt redressal mechanism for full refund, reasonable compensation or alternative mode of travel for passengers with valid tickets of the airline.

The petitioner contends that all other airlines have “exorbitantly increased their fares and the toothless and vulnerable are constrained to suffer”. The will hear the petition on April 24.