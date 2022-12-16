Disney set to offload entire stake in Tata Play during IPO: Report

-
ALSO READ
All you need to know about India's first dark sky reserve in Ladakh
Tata Play becomes first firm to file confidential papers with Sebi for IPO
Disney lowers subscriber target after IPL streaming rights loss
Disney likely to offload 10% stake in Rs 3,200-crore Tata Play IPO
iPhone 13 to Nothing phone (1): Check festival season sale offers on phones
-
Walt Disney Co. is planning to offload its entire stake in Tata Play Ltd., formerly Tata Sky. The American entertainment giant will sell its 29.8% stake during the proposed initial share sale by Tata Play, according to a report in LiveMint.
Disney's move comes at a time when the American entertainment giant is focusing on its broadcast and streaming service businesses in India.
Disney received the stake in Tata Play when it acquired the entertainment business of 21st Century Fox from Rupert Murdoch. In 2019, it started internal discussions to exit the Indian company, but IPO plans kept getting deferred for one or the other reason.
On November 29, however, Tata Play filed a confidential offer document for the initial public offering with Sebi.
“Disney has decided to sell its stake in Tata Play and offered all its shares in the upcoming IPO," one of the persons aware of the development told Mint on the condition of anonymity. “Nowhere in the world is Disney interested in the distribution business. It is a storyteller," he added.
The report said the ownership of Tata Sky has been a source of conflict for Disney and India’s regulatory bodies and the broadcasting ministry. India allows 100% foreign direct investment in the satellite TV sector, but has capped the maximum stake a broadcaster can own in a direct-to-home TV operator to 20%.
“The current Indian management under K Madhavan is of the view that acquiring the stake in Tata Play was a mistake," a second person aware of the matter told the publication.
Tata Play is looking at an IPO of Rs 2,500 crore and has hired several banks, including Kotak Mahindra Capital, to advise on the IPO and subsequent listing.
Tata Play has an estimated 22 million paid subscribers.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, December 16 2022. 10:29 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU