Distributor body challenges Morningstar to public debate on expense ratios

The distributors body Foundation of Independent Financial Advisors (Fifa) on Saturday challenged Morningstar India's managing director Aditya Agarwal for a debate in any public forum to bring out the true picture on expense ratios.

Fifa was reacting to Agarwal’s earlier comments on a social media platform, where he said individual investor’s interests have always been our true north and we would be delighted when India truly becomes the 3rd least expensive country. The Morningstar Global Fund Investor Experience report 2017 had ranked India the 10th least expensive ...