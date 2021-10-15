Divestment-bound Air India reports Rs 7,017 crore loss for FY21

-
ALSO READ
Improving business prospects, divestment make analysts bullish on PSU stks
India vs Afghanistan highlights: India 1 | 1 Afghanistan at full time
Earnings analysis: Q4 report card & FY22 outlook amid 2nd Covid wave
Tokyo Olympics 2021 opening ceremony, full schedule, live telecast in India
Strategic divestment: Valuation of companies caught in the crosshairs
-
Air India reported Rs 7,017 crore loss during the financial year 2020-21 amid travel restrictions and flight bans due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The loss after tax stood at Rs 7,017 crore in the year through 31 March 2021, down from a Rs 7,766 core loss recorded in the previous year, an Air India filing said on Thursday.
Air India’s revenue from operations dropped at Rs 10,343 core in FY21 from Rs 27,711 crore year ago.
On Friday, the government had announced the sale of the national carrier to the salt-to-software conglomerate Tata Group at an enterprise value of Rs 18,000 crore.
With this, Air India will return to the Tatas after 68 years. Along with the brand and the slots of the debt-ridden state-owned airline, the Tatas will get the low-cost subsidiary Air India Express and a 50 per cent stake in ground handling firm AISATS.
Of the bid amount of Rs 18,000 crore, the Tatas will pay Rs 2,700 crore in cash, while taking the remaining Rs 15,300 crore as debt.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU