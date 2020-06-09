Divi's Laboratories: Margins likely to remain subdued, say analysts

Divi’s Laboratories has been one of the biggest gainers among the pharma pack since the start of April. The stock, which has gained 29 per cent, continues to trade near its 52-week highs. The Street’s confidence was not misplaced as the company reported a steady March quarter performance.

While revenues grew 9.7 per cent, net profits' growth was sharper at 33 per cent year-on-year. However, the bottomline was also supported by lower taxes and forex gains. The company reported improved gross margins led by a better product mix, lower input costs and backward integration ...