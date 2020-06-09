Titan's Q4 margin surprise fails to impress over pressure in jewellery biz

Jewellery to watch major, Titan Industries' March 2020 quarter (Q4) numbers, announced on Monday post market hours, surprised with a sharp improvement in operating profit margin even as revenue fell by 5.2 per cent year-on-year to Rs 4,429 crore. While topline was at par with analysts’ estimate of Rs 4,425 crore, Titan's reported EBITDA margin expanded by 388 basis point year-on-year to 13.6 per cent and was ahead of estimate of around 10 per cent.

EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation. All key segments including jewellery, watches and ...