JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » Financial X-Ray

Sufficient liquidity at present; no asset impacted by Covid-19: L&T
Business Standard

Titan's Q4 margin surprise fails to impress over pressure in jewellery biz

Expectations of margin pressure, mainly in jewellery business, which contributes over 80% of Titan's overall operating profit, is a key reason why the Street is worried.

Topics
jewellery | Titan Company | watches

Shreepad S Aute 

Jewellery to watch major, Titan Industries' March 2020 quarter (Q4) numbers, announced on Monday post market hours, surprised with a sharp improvement in operating profit margin even as revenue fell by 5.2 per cent year-on-year to Rs 4,429 crore. While topline was at par with analysts’ estimate of Rs 4,425 crore, Titan's reported EBITDA margin expanded by 388 basis point year-on-year to 13.6 per cent and was ahead of estimate of around 10 per cent.

EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation. All key segments including jewellery, watches and ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Tue, June 09 2020. 19:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU