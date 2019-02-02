Divis Laboratories' Q3 net profit rises 69% to Rs 379.49 cr; revenue up 30%

Hyderabad-based active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and drug intermediates' maker Limited has reported a 68.9 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 379.49 crore for the quarter ended December 2018 as compared to Rs 224.66 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Total revenue grew 30.58 per cent to Rs 1,377.48 crore during the quarter under review as compared to Rs 1,054.89 crore in the year-ago period.

Big increase in net profit comes on the back of higher growth in revenue and the profit margins as compared to its performance in corresponding period of the previous quarter. However, on a sequential basis, there is not much of a difference between the second and third quarter

Divis Labs had reported a net profit of Rs 397.65 crore on total revenue of Rs 1,365 crore in the quarter ended September 2018.

For the nine months period ending December 2018, the company's net profit stood at Rs 1,422.85 crore as compared to Rs 823.31 crore in the corresponding period in the previous financial year.