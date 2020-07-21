DMart faces JioMart challenge; analysts say impact may not be significant

Reliance Industries’ (RIL’s) announcement on its retail business Reliance Retail, which includes its online grocery segment JioMart, has affected investor sentiment towards Avenue Supermarts. The stock of Avenue Supermarts, which operates the popular chain of DMart hypermarkets, has shed 6 per cent since last Wednesday (July 15), adding to the 7.6 per cent decline between July 11 and July 14 that it had seen after weak results.

Since July 11, the Sensex has risen 2.3 per cent. During the annual general meeting last Wednesday, RIL Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh ...