DMart Q4 consolidated net profit jumps 53% to Rs 414 cr

Avenue Supermarts, which owns the hyper-retail chain DMart, on Saturday reported 53% increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 414 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. It was Rs 271 crore in the year-ago period.
Total income rose 19% to Rs 7,460 crore from Rs 6,291 crore a year ago.
Total revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 stood at Rs. 7,412 crore, as compared to Rs. 6,256 crore in the same period last year. Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) in Q4FY21 stood at Rs. 613 crore, as compared to Rs. 417 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. EBITDA margin stood at 8.3% in Q4FY21 as compared to 6.7% in Q4FY20.
Net profit stood at Rs 1,099 crore for FY21, as compared to Rs 1,301 crore in FY20. PAT margin stood at 4.5% in
FY21 as compared to 5.2% in FY20. Basic Earnings per share (EPS) for FY21 stood at Rs 16.97 as compared to Rs 20.71 for FY20.
"FY2021 has been a challenging year for our business. The year began amidst a strict lockdown post the emergence of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) towards the end of the last financial year. The economy gradually opened post May 2020 and the second half of the year was progressing towards recovery. However, a much stronger second wave of Covid-19 infections hit the country towards the end of FY2021 and has once again resulted in significant disruption to our business as several cities and towns have announced restrictions," said Neville Noronha, CEO & Managing Director, Avenue Supermarts Limited.
