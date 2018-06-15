DMI Alternatives closes second scheme of DMI AIF at Rs 16 billion

Delhi-based Pvt Ltd (DMI Alternatives), an associate company of Pvt. Ltd. (DMI Finance), announced the closure of the second scheme of DMI Alternative Investment Fund (DMI AIF). The scheme achieved a final close at a capital commitment of $250 million (Rs 16 billion), said in a statement.

It has a nine-year life and is designed to invest in structured debt and equity in real estate The fund expects to make 15 to 20 investments in Indian holding assets ranging from land to built-up inventory. It will also consider portfolio level investments and is currently evaluating a few such opportunities.

also announced a strategic partnership between and Stellar Ventures, a NOIDA-based DMI AIF, along with Stellar, has invested in Indian entities which have purchased and plan to develop three parcels of commercial (IT/ITES) land in Sector 142, NOIDA, totaling almost 10 acres and more than 1.3 million square feet of leasable space.

While these are the first investments closed by DMI AIF, DMI Alternatives is in the late stages of evaluating several other opportunities and expects to complete those in the coming weeks.

Delhi-based law firm, Amicus, led by partner Shivi Agarwal, acted as legal counsel to for these investments.

Shivashish Chatterjee, Director of DMI Alternatives, said, “After many years, real estate equity appears to provide an interesting investment opportunity. Widespread stress from a slow sales environment and a stronger regulatory regime ushered in by RERA and the NCLT are forcing asset sales. We think that, for patient capital, equity in real estate can be underwritten to more attractive returns than debt.”

Yuvraja Singh, Director of DMI Alternatives, said, “The prolonged slowdown in the real estate sector has forced buyers to become much more discerning. This shift, coupled with the introduction of the Real Estate Regulatory Act, which places stiff penalties on developers for delaying projects and diverting funds, has created an ideal environment for acquiring prime assets at attractive valuations and teaming up with high quality partners to develop these assets. We are excited to be working with Stellar and look forward to a long and fruitful relationship.”

Akshay Sethi, Director of Stellar, said, “Stellar has developed 1.5 million square feet of IT/ITES office space and we are very happy to partner with the in expanding our portfolio of professionally-managed, high-quality commercial (IT/ITES office) spaces. The new buildings are extremely well located on the NOIDA Expressway, all within walking distance of the upcoming metro station. We are designing the buildings with a lot of 'Green' concepts that will provide a superior work environment to our tenants.”