Do-iT Talent Ventures signs Saina Nehwal for long-term association

(DTV), the integrated talent firm recently launched by Darshana Bhalla and Radha Kapoor Khanna, has signed shuttler for a long-term deal.

The deal with the badminton player and Padma Bhushan recipient is for all her commercial and sports endeavours, including sponsorships, endorsements, publishing, appearances and digital rights.

Nehwal has won many medals for the country, including the bronze in 2012 Olympics and the Commonwealth golds in 2010 and 2018. She is the only Indian woman to have been ranked as the number one shuttler in the world.

Over the past three months, has signed many celebrities, including Farhan Akhtar, John Abraham, Lara Dutta, Kajal Aggarwal, Neeraj Pandey, Samir Kochhar and Vicky Ratnani. Sportstars Virender Sehwag, Mahesh Bhupathi, Geeta Phogat, Ashwini Ponnappa, Robin Singh, and Aparna Popat have also been taken aboard.

Darshana Bhalla, CEO & Founder, (India) Private Limited, said, “Right at the advent of Do-iT Talent Ventures, we expressed that we believe in talent across various arenas and having as one of our lead talents illustrates our passion and enthusiasm towards sports. Saina is a renowned champion and her dedication and commitment resonate with ours. Hence, we look forward to doing some exemplary work together. We believe in optimising our talent’s potential by putting together a robust strategy followed by an intently structured micro action plan."

Nehwal said, “As an individual, I have always attempted to work with experts. I am sure that Do-iT Talent Ventures’ proficiency in understanding my sport and its potential influence would be highly impactful for me and my career. They are held in high esteem and have their work ethics aligned with mine. The team has immense experience in managing top talent across fields, and I am excited about this association.”