Does the steadily-growing SBI MF have what it takes to bag the top spot?

SBI Mutual Fund has had its share of ups and downs during its nearly 32 years of existence. As the second fund house to set up shop after UTI in 1987, the fund house enjoyed a dream run between 1987 and 1994 piggybacking on the performance of its closed-ended schemes.

The entry of private sector players in 1994, however, spoiled the party of public sector-sponsored asset management companies (AMCs), including SBI MF. Unlike other public sector peers which lost their way, SBI MF was back on its feet a few years later and enjoyed a good run in the early to mid-2000s as the equity ...