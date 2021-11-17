Domestic airlines look to revive zero bag fares in order to grow traffic

-
ALSO READ
IndiGo Q4: Loss widens to Rs 1,147 cr as higher fuel costs, virus hit biz
Analysts see up to 34% upside in IndiGo stock despite Covid-19 headwind
IndiGo Q1 net loss widens to Rs 3,174 crore; misses Street estimates
IndiGo Q1 net loss widens to Rs 3,174 crore; misses Street estimates
Under Covid stress, SpiceJet's net loss widens to Rs 729 cr in Q1
-
Domestic airlines are preparing to offer lower fares for passengers without bags in a bid to improve seat occupancy and grab market share.
IndiGo’s chief executive officer Ronojoy Dutta indicated the airline’s interest to offer the zero bag fares in an interaction with Bloomberg. Regulatory caps on fares and capacity related to Covid-19 have prevented IndiGo from taking a decision and the airline is discussing the issue with the government, he said. “We’re waiting for everything to settle down before we lock something,” he stated.
IndiGo’s rivals Go First and SpiceJet too are keen on offering zero bag fares, industry sources said. Go First is even looking to amend reservation systems in order to provide differential fares for those without check-in bags and hand bags weighing less than seven kilograms, it is learnt. “But a decision can’t be taken unless fare caps are removed,” a source said.
The zero bag fares were first introduced in India by SpiceJet in 2015 and soon followed by other low cost airlines. However, these did not catch on. Initially the discount offered in zero bag fare was only Rs 200. This also allowed other airlines to match prices and offer free baggage at the same price. The product also faced regulatory
challenges on the issue of fees that an airline could charge in case a passenger (who purchased zero bag fare) came to the airport with check-in bags.
But with the intensifying competition and increasing cost pressures airlines are looking at ways to unbundle services. Reviving the zero bag fare is one such option. While the Directorate General of Civil Aviation’s February circular on unbundling of services allows airlines to offer zero bag fares it came with a caveat. These fares can be offered till fare caps remain in place.
“Even now passenger load factors are around 70-80 per cent. The zero bag fare would help improve seat occupancy and help lure passengers by offering special fares. This could help in targeting corporates and same day return travellers,” an aviation industry executive said. Zero bag fares will work if the difference between it and lowest
normal fare is substantial, he said.
Domestic airline executives also point out that fares in India are among the lowest in the world, drawing comparisons with the US where airlines charge for carry-on bags. In India airlines are required to provide 15 kg of check-in bags free.
Allowing airlines to charge for bags, seat selection, meals among others are ancillary revenue sources for airlines. Such fares would help airlines improve their revenues amid cost pressures, executives point out.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU