Domestic gains for Bajaj Auto, falling crude oil prices may impact exports

The Bajaj Auto stock was up 2.3 per cent in trade on expectations that strong volume growth, lower running costs of two-wheelers, and market share gains should help the company post strong revenue growth rates. The company is the only one among the auto pack which has not seen a significant downward earnings revision for the current fiscal year after the July-September quarter results.

Led by attractive finance schemes, promotions, and pricing, the company’s volume growth in the September quarter was more than double that of the two-wheeler sector. This has helped the company gain 300 ...