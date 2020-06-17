Domestic growth remains a highlight in IPCA Laboratories' Q4 show

Ipca Laboratories has remained a favourite of investors looking at export opportunities for chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine indicated in Covid-19 treatment. The stock that had gained 28.5 per cent since March lows, however, closed marginally lower on Tuesday as the company’s March quarter net profits came lower than expectations.

The company saw revenues at Rs 1,073 crore rise 22 per cent year-on-year. Income from exports increased 18 per cent to Rs.492.66 crore, however, it came slightly short of estimates, which analysts attribute could be due to coronavirus-led logistic ...