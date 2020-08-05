Domestic refiners shut down for maintenance as fuel demand wanes

Domestic refiners — both state-owned and private — are initiating annual maintenance shutdowns for their refining capacities. The shutdown coincides with dwindling demand for petroleum products, after a strong revival in May and June.

Reliance Industries (RIL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), and Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) have all undertaken a maintenance shutdown in the past one month, in some of their facilities. IOC undertook a shutdown at its Paradip refinery starting July 25; the refinery will remain shut till August 15. In July, RIL informed exchanges that ...