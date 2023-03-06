Domino's Pizza launches breakthrough 20-minute delivery in Bengaluru

Jubilant Foodworks, the operator of Domino's Pizza in India, launched a 20-minute delivery service in Bengaluru on Monday.

The pizza giant is set to change the game for quick-service restaurants (QSR) in Bengaluru by guaranteeing delivery within 20 minutes from the point that the customer places the order, making it the first QSR brand to achieve this feat in the city, the company said in a statement.

Domino's has a strong track record of fast delivery, pioneering 30-minute delivery.

The company has achieved this by enhancing in-store process improvements, upgrading technology, and expanding its store network.

"All of these efforts have spawned a more efficient overall delivery process without compromising the quality of the food or the safety of its delivery riders," it said.

Sameer Khetarpal, CEO & managing director, Limited, said, "At Domino's, we are committed to providing the best pizza-eating experience to our customers. Introducing the 20-minute delivery in Bengaluru is a testament to our dedication to excellence. By using analytics, insights, and technology, we are able to give our customers hotter, fresher, and tastier pizzas than ever before."

The 20-minute delivery service will be available at 170 Domino's restaurants across Bengaluru. Furthermore, the company claimed that it is providing training and sensitisation to its delivery personnel to ensure their safety and well-being.