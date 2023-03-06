JUST IN
Paytm signs MoU with Andhra govt to empower merchants, street vendors
Jalan-Kalrock in discussions to order 200 aircraft for Jet Airways
Indian retail industry to reach $2 trn by 2032: Reliance's Subramaniam V
63% of tech professionals started their own firm post-layoff: Report
Bharti Airtel announces launch of 5G Plus services in 125 cities
PVR launches Lucknow's biggest 11-screen cinema post merger with Inox
PR body ties up with Mediation Mantras to resolve disputes via conciliation
Rebuilding of Turkey post quake may spur steel demand from India: Industry
Nannies on call, spas; India witnessing 'mad rush' for luxury housing
Stage set for the second round of auction for Reliance Capital's assets
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Paytm signs MoU with Andhra govt to empower merchants, street vendors
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Domino's Pizza launches breakthrough 20-minute delivery in Bengaluru

The firm has achieved this by enhancing in-store process improvements, upgrading technology, and expanding its store network

Topics
Domino's Pizza | Jubilant FoodWorks

Pratigya Yadav  |  New Delhi 

Dominos

Jubilant Foodworks, the operator of Domino's Pizza in India, launched a 20-minute delivery service in Bengaluru on Monday.

The pizza giant is set to change the game for quick-service restaurants (QSR) in Bengaluru by guaranteeing delivery within 20 minutes from the point that the customer places the order, making it the first QSR brand to achieve this feat in the city, the company said in a statement.

Domino's has a strong track record of fast delivery, pioneering 30-minute delivery.

The company has achieved this by enhancing in-store process improvements, upgrading technology, and expanding its store network.

"All of these efforts have spawned a more efficient overall delivery process without compromising the quality of the food or the safety of its delivery riders," it said.

Sameer Khetarpal, CEO & managing director, Jubilant FoodWorks Limited, said, "At Domino's, we are committed to providing the best pizza-eating experience to our customers. Introducing the 20-minute delivery in Bengaluru is a testament to our dedication to excellence. By using analytics, insights, and technology, we are able to give our customers hotter, fresher, and tastier pizzas than ever before."

The 20-minute delivery service will be available at 170 Domino's restaurants across Bengaluru. Furthermore, the company claimed that it is providing training and sensitisation to its delivery personnel to ensure their safety and well-being.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Domino's Pizza

First Published: Mon, March 06 2023. 16:52 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.